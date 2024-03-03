United Services Automobile Association Buys 4,090 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

