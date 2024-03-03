United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in New York Times were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in New York Times by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,968. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

