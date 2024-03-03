United Services Automobile Association Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

