United Services Automobile Association Invests $513,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MUR opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.