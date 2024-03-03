United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

