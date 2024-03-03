Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,535 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,152,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of UHS opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $176.43.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

