Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 264,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Univest Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $588.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UVSP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Univest Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 72.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 141.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

