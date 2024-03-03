Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

