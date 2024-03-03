Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Utz Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.66-$0.69 EPS.

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

UTZ stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $133,680.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,440,347 shares in the company, valued at $65,607,417.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 104.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

