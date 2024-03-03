Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 29.2% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 941,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 728,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,049,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

