Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 714.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 913,734 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

