Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32,647.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

