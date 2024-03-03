VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 72,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 122,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.61, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.