Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Vericel updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

VCEL stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Vericel by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

