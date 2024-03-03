Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERY. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vericity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vericity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vericity by 87.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vericity alerts:

Vericity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERY opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Vericity has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.