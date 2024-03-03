Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 100.49%.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
VRCA opened at $5.55 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Insider Transactions at Verrica Pharmaceuticals
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 456,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,437,851.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on VRCA
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verrica Pharmaceuticals
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.