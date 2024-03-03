Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 100.49%.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRCA opened at $5.55 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Verrica Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 456,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,437,851.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

