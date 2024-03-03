Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on VSTS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.56.

Vestis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Vestis has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vestis

In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Vestis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $302,586,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $72,529,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vestis by 5,401.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,701,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $48,292,000.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

