Viant Technology (DSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 4th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $9.06 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 179.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 112.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 78.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

