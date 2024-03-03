Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after buying an additional 719,007 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 88,036 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

