Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of VIRI stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.