Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 28th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NFJ stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
