Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE NIE opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
