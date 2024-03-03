Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NIE opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 148,422 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,697 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.