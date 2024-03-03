Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,228,000 after purchasing an additional 575,799 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,273,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,170,000 after purchasing an additional 241,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

