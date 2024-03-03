VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTEX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in VTEX by 106.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 6,611,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,937 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the period. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

