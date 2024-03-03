Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 165.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 253.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

