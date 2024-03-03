Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 279 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

NetApp Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

