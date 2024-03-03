Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Up 8.1 %

WDC stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

