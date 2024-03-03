Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of WRBY opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $161.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. Corporate insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,098,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Warby Parker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,669,000 after buying an additional 378,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Warby Parker by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,782,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after buying an additional 499,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

