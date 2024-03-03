Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,226,000 after purchasing an additional 382,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $5,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,113,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,243,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,921,000 after buying an additional 100,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.