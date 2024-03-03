Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,092.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,052,000 after purchasing an additional 423,006 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,356.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 83.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 104.4% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.