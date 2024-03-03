Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DD opened at $69.56 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
