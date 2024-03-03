William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Trading Down 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $964.96 million, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 662.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.