WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 7.3% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

WSC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 1,909,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

