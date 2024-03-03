WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.
