WOW-token (WOW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $222.25 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.25 million and $7.45 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000653 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00017838 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0222246 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.