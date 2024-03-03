Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $12.33 billion and approximately $949,610.37 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped TRON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,959,043,182 coins and its circulating supply is 87,958,994,676 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,960,984,806.33618 with 87,960,982,038.08017 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.14114595 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $921,419.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.