Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,786,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,836. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

