Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

