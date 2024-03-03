XP Factory (LON:XPF) Trading Up 1.6%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.20). 283,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 342,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

XP Factory Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Philip Shepherd acquired 62,163 shares of XP Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £9,946.08 ($12,615.53). 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

