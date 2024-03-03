ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Hits $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 38% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $659,468.76 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00062368 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

