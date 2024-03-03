Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.57.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.