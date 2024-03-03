Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.57.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ZNTL
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.