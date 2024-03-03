Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.21. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

