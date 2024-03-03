Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS traded down $22.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,834,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,192. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.