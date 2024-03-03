Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08, reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million.

Zscaler Trading Down 9.4 %

ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.32.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.03.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

