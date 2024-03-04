12,595 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 368,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,880,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 156,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 27,047,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,610,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $277.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

