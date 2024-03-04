15,892 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,892 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Comfort Systems USA comprises 1.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,814 shares of company stock worth $7,222,505 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE FIX traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.18. 296,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.82 and its 200-day moving average is $198.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $329.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

