17,556 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,650,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ESGU stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

