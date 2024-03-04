21,800 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,675,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

