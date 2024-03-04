274,600 Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 274,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.38% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 375,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after buying an additional 335,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 236,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 206,900 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $739.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

