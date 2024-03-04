28,436 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.